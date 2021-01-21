Christian leaders take a dig at Naidu

‘Telugu Desam chief trying to foment communal trouble’

Several Christian leaders slammed TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for making derogatory remarks against Christianity at a meeting organised by All India Christian Youth Associations here on Wednesday.

Philip. C. Tochar, a long-standing loyalist of Mr. Naidu, and former MLA under Anglo Indian quota, said that ever since he resigned from the party, he has been getting calls threatening to kill him and said that he even complained to the DGP. Mr. Tochar also said that he was hurt over the manner in which Mr. Naidu made statements regarding Christianity in the aftermath of desecration of the idol of Rama at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Tochar said he was pained by the utterances of Mr. Naidu in the aftermath of the incident and said that the latter’s remarks were aimed at creating disharmony among communities.

“In spite of the fact that the incident had no connection with Christianity, Mr. Naidu was bent on fomenting the communal discord and inciting passions. In what way Christianity is connected to the incident? Why should he try to bring in Christians and Bible in the issue?’’ questioned Mr. Tochar.

Dalit Christian leader Raja Sundar Babu demanded that Mr. Naidu be arrested for making baseless allegations against Christianity and alleged that the desecration of idols, was in fact, the handiwork of Mr. Naidu who wanted to destabilise the government.

Immanuel Ministries president B. Ravi Prakash said that Mr Naidu wanted to create differences among various communities living in peace. Rebba Immanuel said that a conspiracy was hatched to create a law and order problem in the State.

Rally taken out

Earlier, a motorcycle rally was taken out in the town protesting against the remarks of Mr. Naidu.