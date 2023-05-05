HamberMenu
Chopper flying over Srisailam temple creates flutter

May 05, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

A helicopter flying in the airspace above the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple created a flutter in the temple town on May 4 (Thursday) morning. Temple Chief Security Officer Ayyanna said that they had lodged a police complaint.

When the news reached the district officials, Survey and Land Records Assistant Director Srirammohan told the police and temple authorities that the helicopter was flying as a part of a land survey in a village nearby for finalising the boundaries.

Lands in Srisailam and Sunnipenta and some adjoining areas are being surveyed as a part of the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme.

The temple authorities said that the issue was resolved with the clarification of the Survey Department officials.

