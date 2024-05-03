Choose your representatives wisely, Lokesh urges Chandragiri voters

May 03, 2024 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - TIRUPATI

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has appealed to the voters of Chandragiri constituency to exercise their franchise wisely and choose the “right candidates” who can bring development.

Addressing the youth at the ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme in the constituency on Thursday, he advised the voters to think about what benefits they had derived by voting a “smuggler” to power. “Instead, choose Pulivarthi Nani, a well-behaved leader with a service attitude, this time and see the development,” he said.

He also urged the people to vote for Chittoor Lok Sabha candidate D. Prasada Rao, a retired IRS official, to get Central funds for the backward constituency.

Mr. Lokesh recalled Chandragiri as his native constituency in which his ancestral village Naravaripalle falls, and said the constituency was close to his heart. He announced to shoulder the responsibility of getting industries and scores of jobs to the constituency.

He recalled that the YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy introduced the habit of presenting dhotis, saris, sweet boxes and wall clocks to the people throughout his five-year term. “Did you ever wonder how he got the money to spend on freebies?” he asked.

The TDP government would make Rayalaseema a ‘horticulture hub’ by providing micro-irrigation and 90% subsidies to cattle rearers to make the dairy industry a profitable venture. He promised to make Tirupati a manufacturing hub and Kadapa district a sports hub.

“The TDP– BJP– JSP alliance, if voted to power, will fulfil the conduct mega DSC, release job calendar and issue a single notification for all pending jobs,” he said.

