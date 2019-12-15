Chittor police launch ‘Abhayam’ for safety of women

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Saturday launched “Abhayam”, an awareness campaign for the safety of women and children, covering Chittoor, Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor, Puttur and Sri City sub-divisions.

Addressing a gathering of 2,000 people, including members of Mahila Mithra committees, advocates, teachers, medical and paramedical staff and NGOs, he said the prime objective of the campaign was to generate a sea of awareness among the women, girls and children about the importance of utilising the services of the police department for their safety, and to cooperate with the Mahila Mithra committees to eradicate crime against them.

Mahila Mitra panels

Mr. Kumar said Mahila Mithra panels were formed at all police stations in the district. Each panel would be manned by an assistant sub-inspector, head constable and a constable, all women. The panels would be empowered with responsible women members of the society such as doctors, lawyers, bankers, teachers and child protection staff.

The women police in the committees would patrol the public junctions, college zones and bus-stops on specially designed bikes — Freego, e-bikes and Shakti vehicles — to instil confidence among women and to remove threat perceptions such as eve-teasing and stalking. The panels would also extensively visit the rural areas and create awareness on Dial 100 and Police WhatsApp number 9440900005, and other helpline numbers.

The SP said that on December 5, a unique facility of “Abhay vehicle” was launched in Chittoor municipal corporation limits, aimed at providing safe transportation to women and girls during night and in their hour of need.

Advice to girls

Additional SP E. Supraja urged women and girls to keep with them certain security gadgets, which are available at affordable prices. She made a power point presentation on the various security aspects concerning women and children.

Additional SP N. Chandramouli, Circle-Inspectors Bhaskar Reddy, Yugandhar, Balaiah, Ashirwadam, and senior officials from various government departments were present.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar presented the specially designed patrol bikes to the Mahila Mithra Committees.