Nomadic families of Sri Sathya Sai district in A.P. over the moon after being issued birth certificate for the first time in decades

September 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SRI SATHYA SAI DISTRICT)

Poverty-stricken nomadic families in the district, who were deprived of the government’s welfare schemes for decades due to not possessing any government-issued identity card (birth certificate, Aadhaar, voter card), were beaming with joy after the district administration intervened to solve their plight.

Collector Arun Babu, after visiting the dwellings of the nomadic families in the district, said that there were 74 members of the community living in Kottacheruvu mandal of Puttaparthi revenue division in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district.

It is observed that they migrated here decades ago from Chilamathur division and other parts of Karnataka, and were living near the mandal headquarters. They keep going to the villages and eke out a livelihood through their traditional occupation. They were unable to get Aadhaar cards and birth certificates as they did not have a fixed abode. Due to the lack of an Aadhaar card, they could not receive welfare benefits from the government.

“They could not get an Aadhaar card as they do not have a birth certificate. Aadhaar card can be issued only after production of the birth certificate. This problem has been there for decades,” the official said.

The members of the nomadic community came together and conveyed their problems to the district administration recently after which Mr. Arun Babu immediately ordered the local revenue authorities to take steps to grant birth certificates to them and get them Aadhaar cards.

Acting on the directions of the Collector, the Revenue officials and panchayat officials granted birth certificates to the nomadic dwellers on a war-footing. A total of 74 people were handed over birth certificates at the panchayat office in Kottacheruvu during the two-day special drive on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the grant of birth certificates, they were facilitated with provision for Aadhar cards as well.

This brought joy to the nomadic families even though they had not received any welfare schemes for decades.

An elderly woman named Sunkamma narrated her happiness over finally getting an identity card.

“I am over 60 years old, and it is only now that I finally got a birth certificate. We were unable to avail the benefits of any welfare scheme as an Aadhaar card is compulsory for being enrolled as a beneficiary. We are thankful to the Collector,” Ms. Sunkamma said.