Chittoor’s mango farmers told to focus on post-harvest management for better yield

District Horticulture Officer, D. Madhusudan Reddy, highlighted the potential for significant improvement in mango yield through post-harvest management practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

He conducted an awareness programme on post-harvest management, specifically tailored for mango farmers, on behalf of the Department of Horticulture, at a farmland in Divitivaripalle village of Irala mandal, here on Tuesday.

Along with Mr. Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project district officials, Balasubramaniam and Fajulunnisha Begum, provided insights and recommendations to mango farmers on the latest crop patterns and cultivation trends.

Key recommendations included careful pruning of mango branches by removing cross-grown and dry branches without touching the apex of the tree. Farmers were also advised to spray a judicious mixture of copper oxychloride, dimethoate, and neem oil post the pruning process.

The officials also stressed the cultivation of green crops such as ulavalu, alasanda, janumu, zeeluga, and pilli pesara alongside mangoes, and the application of appropriate organic and inorganic fertilisers. They also noted that high-quality mango yields were attained through drip irrigation in recent years in the combined Chittoor district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.