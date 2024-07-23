GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor’s mango farmers told to focus on post-harvest management for better yield

District Horticulture Officer conducts an awareness programme on best practices at a farmland in Divitivaripalle village of Irala mandal

Published - July 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Horticulture department officials holding an awareness camp on post-harvest management for mango farmers at Chittoor district on Tuesday.

District Horticulture Officer, D. Madhusudan Reddy, highlighted the potential for significant improvement in mango yield through post-harvest management practices.

He conducted an awareness programme on post-harvest management, specifically tailored for mango farmers, on behalf of the Department of Horticulture, at a farmland in Divitivaripalle village of Irala mandal, here on Tuesday.

Along with Mr. Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project district officials, Balasubramaniam and Fajulunnisha Begum, provided insights and recommendations to mango farmers on the latest crop patterns and cultivation trends.

Key recommendations included careful pruning of mango branches by removing cross-grown and dry branches without touching the apex of the tree. Farmers were also advised to spray a judicious mixture of copper oxychloride, dimethoate, and neem oil post the pruning process.

The officials also stressed the cultivation of green crops such as ulavalu, alasanda, janumu, zeeluga, and pilli pesara alongside mangoes, and the application of appropriate organic and inorganic fertilisers. They also noted that high-quality mango yields were attained through drip irrigation in recent years in the combined Chittoor district.

