Chittoor youth traverses the nation to spread environmental message

S. Basheer embarked on a ‘Bicycle Yatra’ from Palamaner on June 12 and traveled up to Ladakh with the message ‘Save Trees Save Forest’

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
MLA N. Amarnatha Reddy is seen welcoming S. Basheer, back home in Palamaner town of Chittoor district.

S. Basheer, an environment-conscious youth of Palamaner town in Chittoor district, returned home after spreading the message of protecting the environment for a sustainable future, across the country.

Mr. Basheer, a resident of Srinagar Colony, had embarked on a ‘Bicycle Yatra’ from Palamaner on June 12, intending to ultimately reach Ladakh and spread the message of ‘Save Trees Save Forest’ along his way.

The thoroughly-exhausted environment champion returned home last weekend. Palamaner MLA and former minister N. Amarnatha Reddy appreciated him for not only spreading nationwide awareness but also setting an example among the local youth on being conscious about nature.

Buoyed by the positive response from across the nation, Mr. Basheer has extended his target by announcing to scale the mountains of Nepal soon.

environmental issues / nature / Andhra Pradesh

