Chittoor water bodies need ₹170 crore for repairs

CHITTOOR

09 December 2021 01:33 IST

None reported any major damage, says official

The rain-shadow Chittoor district witnessed an unprecedented rainfall in November, resulting in five minor and two medium irrigation projects brimming with water while 70% of the notified village tanks have received full inflows.

The Araniyar project is the most important medium irrigation project in the eastern mandals of Chittoor. Its present water level is at 278 feet as against the FRL (full reservoir level) of 281. It has a comfortable 1.45 tmcft storage. The next important medium irrigation project is the Krishnapuram reservoir, where the current water level stands at 688 feet as against the FRL of 698, and the current storage is 0.089 tmcft. The five minor reservoirs – Kalangi, Kalyani dam, Bahuda, NTR Jalasayam, and Pedderu – too received “highly satisfactory” inflows.

During the November-2015 rains, only the tanks and reservoirs in the eastern mandals had received full inflows, while those in the western mandals continued to remain parched until the November-2021 floods. The downpour during November 18 and 19, followed by the gush of rainwaters from Karnataka led to floods to the Bahuda river in Madanapalle division. The almost parched NTR Jalasayam in Chittoor received heavy inflows in just two days.

Though the Rayalacheruvu tank, the 500-year-old water body dug during the Krishna Devaraya regime, had kept the district administration on tenterhooks after developing a breach, which was plugged on a war-footing much to the relief of about two dozen villages in its ayacut.

The flood fury which lasted for about a week in the district led to eight casualties, all due to mishaps at overflowing causeways.

Superintending Engineer (Irrigation) Vijay Kumar tells The Hindu that all the reservoirs withstood the heavy rain as no major damages were reported. “As many as 550 damage spots were noticed. We need ₹10 crore for temporary repairs and ₹170 crore to carry out permanent repairs. We have submitted the proposals to the government,” he says.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) S. Dorasani says that no major damages were reported to the village tanks but for minor breaches in some areas. “Most of the crop damage was due to inundation caused by rains,” she adds.