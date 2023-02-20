Chittoor villagers relish last remnants of winter

February 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

People living in the Chittoor countryside are relishing the last remnants of the winter season, which has largely retreated across the State.

The region, known for its hot and humid summers, is witnessing a nip in the air during the early morning with villagers waking up to the sight of a blanket of fog covering the landscape.

Foggy conditions have prevailed for the last few days along the Chittoor-Puttur highway and adjoining villages, much to the delight of the residents of Veerakanellore village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal. With visibility coming down to a few feet until almost 8 a.m., enthusiastic youth are trekking up to nearby hillocks and wooded slopes to click selfies and soak in the scenic beauty.

Similar scenes are being witnessed in the western parts of Chittoor district, particularly in Irala, Tavanampalle, and Bangarupalem mandals. The tri-State junction of Kuppam and surrounding villages, and several villages around Horsley Hills in the Madanapalle revenue division of neighboring Annamayya district, remain blanketed in fog from the early hours, keeping the sun at bay. Though the day temperature has crossed 32 degrees Celsius in this region, the night temperature continues to remain below 15 degrees Celsius.

It is believed that the end of winter and onset of summer in the region coincides with Maha Sivaratri. “This year, it has been a strange phenomenon to see hillocks and villages blanketed in fog till now. This is expected to last only for a couple of days more,” said Mahesh, a villager of Gangadhara Nellore mandal.