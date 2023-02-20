HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor villagers relish last remnants of winter

The region, known for its hot and humid summers, is waking up to a thick blanket of fog covering the countryside

February 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Foggy conditions prevailing in Veeraka Nellore village of Gangadhara Nellore mandal of Chittoor district on Monday.

Foggy conditions prevailing in Veeraka Nellore village of Gangadhara Nellore mandal of Chittoor district on Monday.

People living in the Chittoor countryside are relishing the last remnants of the winter season, which has largely retreated across the State.

The region, known for its hot and humid summers, is witnessing a nip in the air during the early morning with villagers waking up to the sight of a blanket of fog covering the landscape.

Foggy conditions have prevailed for the last few days along the Chittoor-Puttur highway and adjoining villages, much to the delight of the residents of Veerakanellore village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal. With visibility coming down to a few feet until almost 8 a.m., enthusiastic youth are trekking up to nearby hillocks and wooded slopes to click selfies and soak in the scenic beauty.

Similar scenes are being witnessed in the western parts of Chittoor district, particularly in Irala, Tavanampalle, and Bangarupalem mandals. The tri-State junction of Kuppam and surrounding villages, and several villages around Horsley Hills in the Madanapalle revenue division of neighboring Annamayya district, remain blanketed in fog from the early hours, keeping the sun at bay. Though the day temperature has crossed 32 degrees Celsius in this region, the night temperature continues to remain below 15 degrees Celsius.

It is believed that the end of winter and onset of summer in the region coincides with Maha Sivaratri. “This year, it has been a strange phenomenon to see hillocks and villages blanketed in fog till now. This is expected to last only for a couple of days more,” said Mahesh, a villager of Gangadhara Nellore mandal.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / weather / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.