Chittoor to host Yuva Utsav on November 26

District Collector Sumit Kumar announced on Saturday that the district-level ‘Yuva Utsav’ programme will take place at the Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology (SVCET), here on November 26.

Addressing a press conference, the Collector, along with Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari, unveiled promotional materials related to the upcoming Yuva Utsav programme.

Mr. Sumit Kumar said that the Government of India, in partnership with Nehru Yuva Kendra’s across the nation, will host the Yuva Utsav. This district-level event is set to occur at the SVCET in Chittoor. The utsav will feature a variety of competitions, including painting, essay writing, poetry, photography, science fair, sculpture contests and dance competitions. Individuals between 15 to 29 years are eligible to participate, the Collector said.

For further information contact Nehru Yuva Kendra at 9908127829, according to District Youth Officer Pradeep Kumar.

