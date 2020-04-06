Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor to get rapid COVID-19 testing devices

It is expected to strengthen the laboratory at SVIMS

Chittoor district is expected to get fully automated rapid test devices for COVID-19, which will go a long way in strengthening the Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences(SVIMS).

The VRDL is currently testing samples from Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

At the task force meeting held at the Sub-Collector’s Office here on Monday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta to go ahead with the procurement of the equipment and also wanted sufficient number of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) and N 95 masks in place for use by medical professionals.

Mr. Bharat Gupta said 17 infected patients undergoing treatment were getting due medical attention.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy asked the officials concerned to simultaneously look for means to procure paddy and to provide marketing for horticultural and other crops at the local markets, including their transportation, in view of the hassles reported from across the district.

Comments
