Chittoor techie ‘ends life’ in United States

Gummadikayala Dwarakanath Reddy, 34, a software engineer from Chittoor district, allegedly committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills in New Jersey, U.S., late on Thursday. The deceased was working with Amazon Inc at New Jersey. He is survived by wife G. Kalyani and two sons. The family members are yet to receive information on the reason behind Mr. Reddy’s extreme step. Those with suicidal tendency can call 100 for counselling.

