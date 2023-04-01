HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor teacher suspects wife’s fidelity, kills her

April 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old government teacher allegedly killed his wife at heir residence in Kongareddipally on Saturday over suspicion about her fidelity.

According to deputy SP (Chittoor) K. Srinivasa Murthy, the suspect, Delhi Babu, works at a government high school near Chittoor and his wife, Hemalatha (45), was a teacher at a private school. The couple has a son, who is a software engineer in Bengaluru, and twin daughters, who are studying intermediate.

Preliminary investigation showed that Mr. Babu doubted his wife’s fidelity and this led to frequent fights between the couple. A similar argument broke out on Saturday morning, during which he stabbed her to death before fleeing.

Neighbours alerted the One-Town police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Mr. Murthy said a case was registered and a search was on to arrest the suspect.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.