Chittoor teacher suspects wife’s fidelity, kills her

April 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A 48-year-old government teacher allegedly killed his wife at heir residence in Kongareddipally on Saturday over suspicion about her fidelity.

According to deputy SP (Chittoor) K. Srinivasa Murthy, the suspect, Delhi Babu, works at a government high school near Chittoor and his wife, Hemalatha (45), was a teacher at a private school. The couple has a son, who is a software engineer in Bengaluru, and twin daughters, who are studying intermediate.

Preliminary investigation showed that Mr. Babu doubted his wife’s fidelity and this led to frequent fights between the couple. A similar argument broke out on Saturday morning, during which he stabbed her to death before fleeing.

Neighbours alerted the One-Town police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Mr. Murthy said a case was registered and a search was on to arrest the suspect.