Chittoor TDP leaders miffed over denial of Cabinet post to district

For the first time in 30 years, NDA secured a majority of the Assembly seats in the erstwhile Chittoor district, but the MLAs here could not grab a berth in the Cabinet, causing disappointment among the parties’ leaders here

Published - June 13, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHITTOOR / RAJAMPETA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP MLAs N. Amarnath Reddy and N. Kishore Kumar Reddy taking part in Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra in Pileru constituency of Annamayya district last year.

TDP MLAs N. Amarnath Reddy and N. Kishore Kumar Reddy taking part in Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra in Pileru constituency of Annamayya district last year. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the last 30 years, in Rayalaseema, especially in the combined Chittoor district, the TDP could secure only a few MLA seats, leaving the majority to Congress and the YSRCP, which was founded much later. The 2024 elections, however, brought a stroke of big luck to the TDP, with the NDA winning 12 out of the 14 seats.

Against this backdrop, the TDP leaders here anticipated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would allocate at least two ministerial positions for the Chittoor region and the Chief Ministership. But their hopes were crushed as the cabinet ministers’ selection did not meet this expectation.

During Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, discussions among the cadre suggested that Palamaner MLA N. Amarnath Reddy, the party’s in-charge of Rayalaseema, would attain a ministerial position if the TDP came to power. A few MLAs from the SC community and Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, the party’s Piler MLA, also contended for the ministerial positions.

When Mr. Naidu announced the Cabinet ministers’ names on Tuesday, the NDA cadres in the district were disappointed that none of the MLAs from here could get a Cabinet berth.

Despite attending the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada, the Palamaner and Piler MLAs expressed their displeasure over not getting a berth.

Speculations are rife that Mr. Naidu deliberately delayed the announcement of the Cabinet berth for the Chittoor district.

Rayachoti MLA makes history

In contrast, in the combined Kadapa district, which elected NDA leaders to seven out of 10 MLA seats, a Cabinet post was given to Mandipalle Ramprasad Reddy, the Rayachoti MLA of TDP. There are reports that the decision was made considering the riots in the Angallu and Punganur areas of the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency, which fall under the combined Kadapa district.

There is strong competition for the cabinet berth among senior NDA MLAs, including Proddutur MLA Varadarajulareddy, Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy and Maidukur MLA Putta Sudhakar Yadhav, Kadapa MLA R. Madhavi, and Kamalapuram MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy. Nevertheless, the new face, Rampasad Reddy, was favored.

Since the formation of the Rayachoti constituency in 1952, it has not been represented by a Minister. Now, Ramprasad Reddy holds the distinction of being the first Minister from Rayachoti in the last seven decades.

