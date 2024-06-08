GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chittoor SP warns legal action against harmful and provocative social media content

Following the election results, several people have been spreading hateful content on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, he says

Updated - June 08, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
SP Manikanta Chandolu addressing the media in Chittoor on Saturday.

SP Manikanta Chandolu addressing the media in Chittoor on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Manikanta Chandolu, emphasised that action will be initiated against individuals sharing harmful messages or images and group administrators promoting hate speech on social media platforms.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Chandolu said that after the election results, several people have been spreading provocative content on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. This hateful content has been causing concern among various sections of society, he added.

“Legal action will be taken against those responsible for creating and sharing objectionable content, as well as group administrators who allow such content to be spread. Those responsible for circulating false information or controversial material should be promptly removed from their respective groups. Publishing false propaganda and inciting hatred through posts is unlawful,” Mr. Chandolu stated.

Action against defacement

The SP also mentioned that strict measures will be taken against those found guilty of defacing political figures’ posters or public and private property. Property damage leads to social disturbances, causing increased fear, anxiety, and insecurity among the public.

Mr. Chandolu urged the public to immediately contact the police by dialling 100 or calling their respective police stations to report such incidents.

