Chittoor SP tells police personnel to ensure smooth conduct of elections

September 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Friday told all the police personnel in the district to be ready and prepare fool-proof action plans for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the monthly crime review meeting here, the SP said top priority should be given to maintaining law and order in the district during political meetings.

Mr. Rishant Reddy emphasised the need to keep a tab on both active and former criminals. “People should be sensitised to cybercrimes. You should work towards increasing policing skills and visible policing... Illegal transportation of red sandalwood, liquor and sand should be dealt with sternly and the PD Act should be invoked on repeat offenders,” he said.

During the meeting, the SP reviewed pending cases relating to murder; dacoity; robbery; vehicle theft; 174 Cr.PC cases; and missing and cheating cases.

On the occasion, Mr. Rishant Reddy felicitated Public Prosecutor Lokanatha Reddy, district police legal adviser Vijaya Krishna Reddy and personnel from the CID for their efforts in ensuring punishment for the rioters in the attack on police in Punganur on August 4.

Additional SP (SEB) Srilakshmi, Additional SP (Armed Reserve) G. Nageswara Rao and senior officials from all the sub-divisions were present.