ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor SP scotches rumours that arrest of Naidu is imminent in Kuppam

January 06, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy, in a statement, denied rumours being spread on some social media platforms that the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam was imminent, and that the police had erected barbed wire fencing at all party offices.

Mr. Rishant Reddy also denied the buzz that heavy police force was deployed and that the police were stopping outsiders from entering Kuppam.

He said none should believe in false information. He also said that the programmes of Mr. Naidu were going on as per schedule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US