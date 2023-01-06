HamberMenu
Chittoor SP scotches rumours that arrest of Naidu is imminent in Kuppam

January 06, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy, in a statement, denied rumours being spread on some social media platforms that the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam was imminent, and that the police had erected barbed wire fencing at all party offices.

Mr. Rishant Reddy also denied the buzz that heavy police force was deployed and that the police were stopping outsiders from entering Kuppam.

He said none should believe in false information. He also said that the programmes of Mr. Naidu were going on as per schedule.

