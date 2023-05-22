ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor SP distributes study material to SI, constable candidates

May 22, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor Police Department provides the study material to candidates free of cost; to dispatch materials to candidates living afar

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

SP Y. Rishant Reddy distributing study material to a candidate appearing for the main-examination for SI selections in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Monday distributed study material to as many as 150 candidates appearing for Sub-Inspector and constable examinations.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that it was for the first time that the Chittoor Police Department came forward to provide the study material to the candidates free of cost. The official said the study material would also be despatched to the candidates living afar.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that special study rooms would be set up for the candidates at the divisional headquarters soon. The services of the experts would be utilized for conducting three mock tests for the candidates.

“All the aspiring candidates should also concentrate on fulfilling the required parameters in the physical test. Similarly, they should concentrate on giving their best at the main examination,” the SP said.

He cautioned the candidates not to be carried away by the touts who would approach them with false promises to get them jobs in the Police Department.

The AP Government issued a notification for the recruitment of 6,511 police posts in the Department in January this year, and the prelims were conducted in February.

The candidates thanked the SP for providing them with the study material. The candidates were informed to contact the Chittoor police through WhatsApp number 9440900005 for any clarifications and inform them about fraudulent persons approaching them with false promises.

