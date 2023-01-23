ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor SP denies rumours of denying permission to TDP’s ‘Yuva Galam’ rally in Andhra Pradesh

January 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The 4,000-km padayatra is set to begin from Kuppam on January 27

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on Monday denied rumours on social media that the police had not granted permission to Yuva Galam, a 4,000-km long padayatra set to be undertaken by Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh from Kuppam on January 27.

Speaking to the media here, the SP said that senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah had written letters to the police administration for permission for the party programme, while district leaders in Chittoor had also represented the area police in this regard.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that there would be no restrictions on Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam and that the police would issue due permission as per law. “TDP leaders in Chittoor district said they would submit the details and route map of the event. Based on this, the permission will be given within the ambit of the regulations,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leaders, MLC B.N. Rajasimhulu, former Chittoor Mayor Katari Hemalatha, and others celebrated Mr. Lokesh’s birthday at the local TDP office and the party cadres elsewhere in the district.

