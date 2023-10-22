Chittoor SP denies political angle in ‘attack’ on TDP activists at Punganur

October 22, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy on October 22 (Sunday) denied any political angle in the reported attack on a five-member Telugu Desam Party (TDP) group, which was on a cycle yatra to Kuppam from Srikakulam, at Punganur on October 20.

Addressing the media here, the SP said that former sarpanch Ramakrishna from Srikakulam district and four TDP activists— Ramasuri, Adinarayana, Sundar Rao and Ramesh —embarked on a cycle yatra to Kuppam from Etcharla in Srikakulam district on October 2 as a gesture of solidarity to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who is lodged in the Rajamahedravaram Central Prison for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam case.

The cycle yatra of the TDP activists reached Sugalimitta of Punganur on October 20. Three persons, who are reportedly involved in the real estate business in Punganur, allegedly threatened the TDP activists. The accused have been identified as Vinay, Suresh and Shiva.

Suresh and Shiva allegedly threatened the cyclists while Vinay recorded a video which went viral on social media.

The SP said they had not received any police complaint regarding the incident.

“The police began the investigation on October 21 after the video went viral on social media. Two of the accused—Suresh and Shiva—were arrested at Palamaner under Sections 341 and 506 of the IPC on Sunday and remanded. Suresh has a rowdy sheet opened against him,” the SP said.