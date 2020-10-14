Chittoor selected up for PM’s Puraskar

CHITTOOR

14 October 2020 23:24 IST

Chittoor district has been selected to receive the coveted Prime Minster’s Puraskar in recognition of its vibrant activities in the areas of administration of women self-help groups, finesse of Kalamkari products and dairy sector.

“A team of the National Rural Livelihood Mission is on a two-day visit to the district from Wednesday to make a short film on the aspects that qualified the district for the award,” according to DRDA Project director D.M.K. Tulasi.

The team will visit the DRDA-supported units administered by the SHGs at Bangarupalem, Yadamarri, GD Nellore, Palasamudram and Palamaner. The areas of interest include honey production, terracotta, dairy products, horticulture crops and tamarind processing.

On Thursday, the team members would interact with women groups at GD Nellore mandal, besides visiting the cottage industry at Kadapagunta village, known for making images of deities with the wood from calotropis plants (’jilledu’ in Telugu) and honey making unit in Palasamudram mandal.