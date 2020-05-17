Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor sees drop in positive cases

Chittoor district, which witnessed a continuous spike in positive cases during the last one week, registered only five cases on Sunday taking the tally to 181.

Much to everyone’s relief, none of the cases were linked to Koyambedu, which emerged as the COVID hotbed in recent times.

Compared to last week, the district registered the lowest number of cases on Sunday, District Medical and Health Officer said.

The new cases included three from Srikalahasti and one each from Tiruapti and Nagalapuram.

Four persons belonging to Varadaiahpalem, BN Kandriga and Satyavedu were discharged from the COVID hospital at Tirupati, after they tested negative to the virus.

People urged to download app

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta at a review meeting with the COVID-19 task force personnel here on Sunday said that the field staff should play a crucial role in persuading the people to download the Arogya Setu app to help them avoid all such places where a positive case has been reported.

Fever clinics

In view of the ensuing monsoon season, the Collector instructed all the medical officers to start fever clinics at all vulnerable areas with history of viral fevers.

The clinics would also come up in red and containment zones to make them more accessible for people from these areas, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:50:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/chittoor-sees-drop-in-positive-cases/article31610388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY