Chittoor sees drop in positive cases

Chittoor district, which witnessed a continuous spike in positive cases during the last one week, registered only five cases on Sunday taking the tally to 181.

Much to everyone’s relief, none of the cases were linked to Koyambedu, which emerged as the COVID hotbed in recent times.

Compared to last week, the district registered the lowest number of cases on Sunday, District Medical and Health Officer said.

The new cases included three from Srikalahasti and one each from Tiruapti and Nagalapuram.

Four persons belonging to Varadaiahpalem, BN Kandriga and Satyavedu were discharged from the COVID hospital at Tirupati, after they tested negative to the virus.

People urged to download app

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta at a review meeting with the COVID-19 task force personnel here on Sunday said that the field staff should play a crucial role in persuading the people to download the Arogya Setu app to help them avoid all such places where a positive case has been reported.

Fever clinics

In view of the ensuing monsoon season, the Collector instructed all the medical officers to start fever clinics at all vulnerable areas with history of viral fevers.

The clinics would also come up in red and containment zones to make them more accessible for people from these areas, he said.