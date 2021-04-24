Chittoor sees 5 deaths, 1,885 cases in a day

Curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from today

Chittoor district on Friday recorded five coronavirus deaths and a whopping single-day COVID-19 infection tally of 1,885, the highest among the districts post-lockdown. With the new cases, the active cases shot up to 1,1356.

The District Police are gearing up to clamp night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Saturday. The police officials at Satyavedu, Nagari, Karveti Nagaram, Chittoor, Palamaner and Kuppam circles, which share borders with Tamil Nadu, and the circles of Madanapalle and Punganur bordering Karnataka have intensified surveillance on public transport on the inter-State routes.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said that a top priority would be given to make the people travelling in public transport system wear masks, failing which fine would be imposed.

Random inspection

The SP appealed to the senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions to avoid travel unless it was an emergency.

“Random inspections will be done at public places to check the adherence to the COVID protocols which will be enforced strictly at shopping malls, supermarkets and cinema halls to prevent congestion and violation of social distancing norms,” Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the COVID Task Force officials who visited public places deplored that despite awareness being created on wearing mask, the COVID norms such as social distancing were being grossly violated at weekly shandies in the rural and semi-urban areas.