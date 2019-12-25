Chittoor schools gear up for INSPIRE event

The school administration in Chittoor district is gearing up for the three-day district level INSPIRE event from January 6.

District Educational Officer Narasimha Reddy told the media that as many as 299 models were being selected for the display during the INSPIRE event, while several private and government schools had applied for the participation. The Department of Science and National Innovative Foundation of the government of India, which made the selections, had deposited ₹10,000 for each model to be presented. He said that ready-made and thermocol-made models were barred from the event. All the participants should compulsorily bring with them a CD and two hard copies of the model along with the display board. The school name should not be mentioned on the board, but only the exhibit number of each model.

The DEO said that all the teachers acting as guides for the schools in Chittoor and Madanapalle divisions should be present for the orientation session at OL High School at Palamaner at 9.30 a.m. on December 27. The same day, the session would be held for the teachers and guides of Tirupati and Puttur divisions at SV High School in Tirupati at 2.30 p.m.