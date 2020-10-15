Chittoor reports maximum COVID deaths in the past day

With 4,038 new infections, tally goes up to 7,71,503; death toll touches 6,357

The State reported another 4,038 infections in 24 hours ending Thursday morning taking the tally to 7,71,503. The death toll increased to 6,357 with the reporting of 38 new deaths.

Also, more 5,622 patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries increased to 7,25,099. The recovery rate was at 9.399% and the death rate was at 0.82%. As many as 40,047 patients are undergoing treatment and they account for only 5.19% of the total infected persons reported so far.

The positivity rate of the 73,767 tests conducted in the past day was the lowest in several months at 5.47%. The overall positivity rate of the 68.46 lakh tests conducted was 11.27%. The tests per million ratio has further increased to 1.28 lakh.

Meanwhile, West Godavari has once again reported the highest single-day spike in new cases among the districts while Chittoor reported the highest number of new deaths.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (686 and 1), East Godavari (548 and 4), Chittoor (489 and 9), Krishna (421 and 5), Guntur (390 and 3), Prakasam (299 and 7), Kadapa (281 and 3), Anantapur (232 and 1), Visakhpatnam (196 and 3), Nellore (178 and 0), Srikakulam (119 and 0), Kurnool (103 and 1) and Vizianagaram (96 and 1).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,08,436), West Godavari (77,445), Chittoor (72,214), Anantapur (61,842), Guntur (61,347), Kurnool (58,536), Nellore (57,469), Prakasam (55,545), Visakhapatnam (53,178), Kadapa (49,139), Srikakulam (42,205), Vizianagaram (37,921) and Krishna (33,331).