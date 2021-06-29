Chittoor records 7 COVID-19 deaths, highest in State in 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

29 June 2021 19:10 IST

Daily positivity rate remains under 4% for second day

The State reported 41 deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,620 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

The number of active cases came down to 40,074 and the total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 18,32,971 and 97.20% respectively. In the past day, 5,757 patients have recovered. The toll reached 12,671 and the total number of infections reported so far increased to 18,85,716.

At 3.97%, the daily positivity rate was less than 4% for the second day as 91,231 samples were tested. The overall positivity rate of 2.18 crore samples test so far remained at 8.61%.

No death in Kadapa

Chittoor reported seven deaths and Krishna six in the past day. East Godavari and Prakasam reported five deaths each, Guntur and West Godavari four each, Srikakulam three, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam two, and Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram one each. Kadapa reported no death during the period.

East Godavari reported 617 new infections. It was followed by West Godavari (565), Chittoor (451), Prakasam (386), Krishna (332), Guntur (299), Nellore (210), Anantapur (190), Visakhapatnam (176), Kadapa (137), Srikakulam (118), Vizianagaram (95) and Kurnool (44).

The total number of cases district-wise were as follows: East Godavari (2,62,096), Chittoor (2,19,348), Guntur (1,62,008), West Godavari (1,61,202), Anantapur (1,53,792), Visakhapatnam (1,48,466), Nellore (1,27,098), Kurnool (1,21,804), Prakasam (1,20,918), Srikakulam (1,18,384), Kadapa (1,06,223), Krishna (1,01,386) and Vizianagaram (80,096).