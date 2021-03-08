Chittoor records 49 COVID cases

Chittoor district reported 49 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours ending Sunday morning, in a worrying spike compared to the usual 20-30 cases being reported daily till Saturday.

The latest tally includes as many as 17 cases in Tirupati, followed by seven in Madanapalle and five in Kuppam, while the remaining cases were from all over the district.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said that the task force officials were closely monitoring the spike in the number of cases, and were conducting tracing of the secondary contacts.

“At this juncture, we have intensified the campaign for the third phase of vaccination drive for senior citizens and those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbid conditions,” he said.