Chittoor records 46.1° C as State sizzles

The south coastal districts and Chittoor continued to sizzle on Tuesday as temperatures crossed 44° Celsius.

Chittoor continued to be among the hottest districts with Satyavedu mandal recording the State’s highest maximum temperature of 46.1° Celsius, according to AP State Disaster Management Authority. It is followed by Nellore with Chejerla mandal recording 45.7° Celsius. Prakasam’s Veligandla mandal recorded 45.4° Celsius and Chandarlapadu mandal of Krishna district 44.4° Celsius.

Kurnool and Kadapa districts also witnessed maximum temperatures of more than 44° Celsius.

Real Time Governance Society said that several mandals in the State experienced maximum temperatures above 45° Celsius.

The highest rainfall of 30 mm occurred in Seetharamapuram mandal of Nellore district. Srirangarajapuram in Chittoor, Yerragondapalem in Nellore and several other mandals in Nellore, Chittoor Visakhapatnam and Kadapa also received rainfall of more than 10 mm.

India Meteorological Department warned that the districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore would witness a rise of maximum temperatures over normal by two to four degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. In Rayalaseema, heatwave conditions will prevail during the two days.