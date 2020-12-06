Chittoor received 60% excessrainfall in November: official

CHITTOOR

06 December 2020 00:49 IST

Heavy rain leaves several rivulets overflowing, irrigation sources damaged

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chittoor district, barring Irala and Yerravaripalem, in the last days under the impact of Burevi cyclone, resulting in heavy inflows into almost all the prime medium and minor irrigation projects. Irrigation officials were kept on alert at the Araniyar, Kalangi and Krishnapuram projects, opening the crest gates to match the inflow-outflow levels.

Superintending Engineer (Irrigation) M. Surender Reddy said the district recorded 285.7 mm rainfall till November 26 as against the normal rainfall of 156.5 mm in November, projecting over 60% excess rainfall. Due to the impact of Nivar cyclone, the average rainfall on November 25 and 26 alone was about 300 mm.

Eastern mandals of Satyavedu, Pichatur, Nagalapuram, Varadaiahpalem, BN Kandriga, Narayanavanam and Puttur received heavy rain on Saturday, with Satyavedu recording the highest rainfall of 96 mm and Baireddipalle mandal recording the lowest of 1.4 mm. With heavy rain in the south-western upper reaches, several rivulets in Somala, Sadum and Punganur mandals saw overflowing of the causeways.

Advertising

Advertising

Nivar had also led to damages to many irrigation sources, pegging the expenses at ₹29.81 lakh for temporary restoration measures, while the anticipated cost for permanent restoration of damaged sources is about ₹7.54 crore.

Tanks filled

By November 27, out of 7,653 geo-tagged tanks, 1,846 tanks were filled up to 100%, followed by 1,631 tanks by 75%, 1,596 tanks by 50% and 2,135 tanks by 25%. “Out of the total storage capacity of 32.36 tmcft in all the minor tanks, the present storage capacity is put at 19.15 tmcft, which is 59.18%,” the official said.