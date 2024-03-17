Chittoor prepared for general elections, says Collector S. Shanmohan

March 17, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor District Election Officer (DEO) and District Collector, S. Shanmohan, announced that the district administration is fully prepared to conduct the general election smoothly per the election schedule announced by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

During a meeting at the district secretariat on Sunday, details of the preparation processes conducted in the district ahead of the elections were shared, in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua.

Mr. Shanmohan said that following the announcement of the election notification date as April 18, the last date for receipt of nominations would be April 25, followed by scrutiny of nominations on the 26th, and withdrawal of nominations on the 29th. The polling would be held on May 13, followed by the counting on June 4.

Moreover, he said that Chittoor district has seven Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary Constituency. The total number of voters in the district is 15,56,247, including 7,66,440 males, 7,89,732 females, and 75 third-gender voters.

Voter details

The number of newly registered voters aged 18-19 is 36,083, including 19,766 males and 16,317 females. There are 23,503 disabled (PWD) voters, including 14,195 males and 9,307 females. Voters aged 85 years and above are 5,167, including 2,168 males and 2,999 females. There are 167 total NRI voters, including 139 men and 28 women. The total Service Voters are 3,375, including 3,320 males and 55 females.

