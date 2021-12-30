Chittoor police use ‘tech edge’ to achieve 99.53% conviction rate

TIRUPATI

30 December 2021 00:59 IST

Chittoor district police achieved an impressive conviction rate of 99.53% in 2021, which is comparatively higher than 95.71% of 2020, thanks to administrative discipline as well as the edge achieved on the technology front.

The crime-related cases witnessed a slight increase from 2,148 last year to 2,277 in 2021. On the crime front, the district recovered ₹8.21 crore worth of property, against the reported loss of ₹10.13 crore, achieving 81% recovery rate. The department has embraced technology to such an extent that a whopping 1188 lost mobile phones worth ₹1.75 crore were recovered in a year.

Disclosing the annual performance at the year-ender meeting held in Chittoor on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said cases pertaining to crime against women jumped from 622 last year to 785. “Cases hitherto brushed under the carpet for stigma are reported to the police today. This is a result of our sensitisation programmes conducted for women and the extensive usage of DISHA App”, he said. The formation of an exclusive Technical Analysis Wing comprising a skilled team of 20 constables proved to be the game-changer in tracking top-notch criminals in the cyber arena, he said.

As many as 66,376 denizens of Chittoor district had downloaded the ‘AP Police Seva App’ and filed 5,103 complaints during the year, of which 5,096 were settled. The enforcement wing cracked the whip on cricket betting, cockfights, and seized arms and explosives.

“Our Special Enforcement Bureau controlled illegal mining and transportation of sand, liquor across the porous inter-State borders and controlled arrack production”, Mr. Kumar added. The department stamped its feet on the notorious red sanders smuggling by booking 34 cases, arresting 174 criminals and recovering property worth ₹3.04 crore.