Chittoor police step up vigil to tackle illegal sand operations

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Tuesday said that in order to stop the illegal transport of sand across Chittoor and Tamil Nadu borders, five check posts were set up, keeping them under digital surveillance round the clock, in addition to posting additional police force.

Mr. Kumar said that the CC cameras would be installed at all the sand reaches and stock points to avoid any discrepancy in the system.

The move comes when incidences of clandestine sand deals, lifting material from the rivers and rivulets in the district are growing despite the police surveillance, said the SP. “Since October, we have booked 132 cases on 255 violators and seized 173 vehicles from various places in the district,” Mr. Kumar said.

Underscoring that the sand should be lifted from the riverbeds and reach the stock points through A.P. Mineral Development Corporation, the SP said that all those wanting to buy sand online should compulsorily utilize the services of the vehicles with GPS facility. “No one is allowed to maintain any private stock point. The violations of any kind would be dealt with sternly and criminal cases would be booked in this regard,” he added.

Flying squads

The SP said that smuggling sand across the borders would be viewed seriously and criminal cases would be booked against the violations. “In a few days, we are going to have coordination meetings with the Revenue, Mining and police departments and flying squads would be formed for round the clock surveillance,” the SP said.

To report any violation, dial 100 or call on police Whatsapp number: 9440900005.