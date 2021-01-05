Chittoor police step up vigil at religious places

Regular night patrolling to be in place, authorities instructed to install CCTV cameras

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Monday said that digital surveillance had been mounted at several temples, mosques and churches, besides forming special teams for conducting regular night-patrolling.

‘Miscreants won’t be spared’

He said that attacks on religious places would be viewed seriously and the miscreants would be taken to task.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the SP said that the teams would operate under guidance of the officials in the rank of Deputy SPs in all four sub-divisions of Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor and Puttur. In coordination with the officials concerned and the private managements and trusts, the exercise to install the CC cameras would be given top priority at the religious places.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy conducted inspections at various religious places under Chittoor municipal corporation limits, in addition to visiting the famous Kaligiri Konda temple near Puthalapattu and Balaji temple at Nendragunta Cross, from Sunday midnight till early hours of Monday.

Locations identified

He said that apart from installing CC cameras, the concerned administrators of the religious places were sought to improve the lighting at nights. Mr. Sudhakar Reddy said that at present, about 500 CC cameras were in place at some places, while the number would be increased at the earliest. He said that the village defence committees were actively involved in keeping a watch on the safety of the religious places in their respective areas. “We have identified as many as 2,063 locations under Chittoor police sub-division alone as part of our surveillance action plan,” he said.

Deputy SP (Crime) Srinivasa Murthy on Monday conducted an awareness meet on safety of religious places at Palamaner. Representatives of various public groups, voluntary organizations and police personnel from Kuppam, Palamaner, Gangavaram, Punganur and Chowdepalle circles took part in the event. The official sought the public to immediately bring to the notice of the area police or Dial 100 about movement of strangers and suspicious activity at the religious places.