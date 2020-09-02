Chittoor police serve notices on Naidu, Lokesh, Varla

VIJAYAWADA

02 September 2020

Ask them to provide info on Om Pratap death

The Chittoor police served notices on Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Minister Nara Lokesh and Telugu Desam Party leader Varla Ramaiah asking them to give information on the suspicious death of Om Pratap, who died a few days ago.

Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Ravi Manohara Chary served notices on Mr. Naidu, his son and Mr. Ramaiah, under Section 91 of Cr.P.C., on Tuesday.

The trio were asked to submit the information or documents, if any, related to the mysterious death of Pratap, to the DSP’s office in person or in any way in a week, Mr. Chary said.

A native of Bandakadapalli hamlet in Kandukuru village in the limits of Madanapalle police sub-division, Om Pratap, allegedly committed suicide on August 28.

Alleging that the police were trying to hush up the suspicious death of the youth, Mr. Naidu appealed to Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang to check the call data of the victim and book the culprits, irrespective of their status.