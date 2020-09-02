Chittoor police serve notices on Naidu, Lokesh, Varla

The Chittoor police served notices on Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Minister Nara Lokesh and Telugu Desam Party leader Varla Ramaiah asking them to give information on the suspicious death of Om Pratap, who died a few days ago.
Madanapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Ravi Manohara Chary served notices on Mr. Naidu, his son and Mr. Ramaiah, under Section 91 of Cr.P.C., on Tuesday.
The trio were asked to submit the information or documents, if any, related to the mysterious death of Pratap, to the DSP’s office in person or in any way in a week, Mr. Chary said.
A native of Bandakadapalli hamlet in Kandukuru village in the limits of Madanapalle police sub-division, Om Pratap, allegedly committed suicide on August 28.
Alleging that the police were trying to hush up the suspicious death of the youth, Mr. Naidu appealed to Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang to check the call data of the victim and book the culprits, irrespective of their status.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath