ADVERTISEMENT

Chittoor police recover 500 high-end mobiles worth ₹1 crore

May 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

SP Y. Rishant Reddy displaying the recovered mobiles phones worth Rs. 1 crore in Chittoor on Saturday.

The Chittoor police recovered 500 high-end mobile phones worth over ₹1 crore and handed them over to owners.

Addressing a presser here on Saturday, Superintendent of police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy said the recovery set a record as regards action plan and speed of execution. “We recovered a majority of the mobile phones within four hours of receiving a complaint,” he said, adding that the recovery was made from many districts in Andhra Pradesh and other States and UTs, including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Kerala, Bihar and West Bengal.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that the victims lodged complaints from other districts and States and that the services of chatbot made the recovery easier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

How to use the chatbot

Earlier in the day, the SP organised a ‘Mobile Recovery Mela’ at the police guest house conference hall here. After returning the mobile phones to their owners, the SP explained how to avail of the chatbot services.

Those who lost their mobile phone should first send a ‘Hi’ or ‘Help’ to WhatsApp number 9440900004. After that, a link—‘Welcome’—would be sent to them, which would take them to a Google form. Fill in details such as district, name, age, father’s name, address, contact number, missing mobile phone model, IMEI numbers, and missing place. The complaint would be lodged immediately, the SP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US