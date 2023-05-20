HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chittoor police recover 500 high-end mobiles worth ₹1 crore

May 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
SP Y. Rishant Reddy displaying the recovered mobiles phones worth Rs. 1 crore in Chittoor on Saturday.

SP Y. Rishant Reddy displaying the recovered mobiles phones worth Rs. 1 crore in Chittoor on Saturday.

The Chittoor police recovered 500 high-end mobile phones worth over ₹1 crore and handed them over to owners.

Addressing a presser here on Saturday, Superintendent of police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy said the recovery set a record as regards action plan and speed of execution. “We recovered a majority of the mobile phones within four hours of receiving a complaint,” he said, adding that the recovery was made from many districts in Andhra Pradesh and other States and UTs, including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Kerala, Bihar and West Bengal.

Mr. Rishant Reddy said that the victims lodged complaints from other districts and States and that the services of chatbot made the recovery easier.

How to use the chatbot

Earlier in the day, the SP organised a ‘Mobile Recovery Mela’ at the police guest house conference hall here. After returning the mobile phones to their owners, the SP explained how to avail of the chatbot services.

Those who lost their mobile phone should first send a ‘Hi’ or ‘Help’ to WhatsApp number 9440900004. After that, a link—‘Welcome’—would be sent to them, which would take them to a Google form. Fill in details such as district, name, age, father’s name, address, contact number, missing mobile phone model, IMEI numbers, and missing place. The complaint would be lodged immediately, the SP said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.