Chittoor police recover 300 mobile phones worth ₹65 lakh

Published - October 23, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Chittoor police recovered 300 mobile phones worth ₹65 lakh in 30 days and handed them over to the owners. This is the eighth phase of phone recovery done through the district Chat Bot (9440900004) and Central Equipment Identify Register (CEIR) in the district. In all, the district police have recovered 2,635 mobile phones worth ₹5.61 crore.

Chittoor District Superintendent of Police (SP) Manikanta Chandolu on Wednesday said that people who lost their mobile phones can now lodge a complaint without visiting a police station and recover their phones through Chat Bot/CEIR services.

He appreciated the Chat Bot team for its effective mobile tracking efficiency and said that they have recovered lost or stolen mobile phones from Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and other States. Mr. Manikanta Chandolu said that there are pending complaints on lost or stolen mobiles and assured that the police would recover them soon.

The SP said that those who want to lodge a complaint has to send a WhatsApp message saying ‘Hi’ or ‘Help’ to the Chatbot 9440900004, following which a link will be sent to the complainant’s phone along with a message, ‘Welcome to Chittoor Police,’. The complainant has to open the link and fill the district, age, model of the missing phone and other details, the SP explained.

