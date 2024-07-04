GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor police pledge to deal public smoking cases with iron fist

The district police attend training program on effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act; SP instructs installation of ‘No Smoking’ signs in all district police stations

Published - July 04, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
In Andhra Pradesh, 20% of adults use tobacco products in different forms, and every day, at least 250 children begin to take to the habit, says cancer specialist.

The Chittoor district police reiterated their commitment to enforce strict measures against public smoking and the sale of tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions.

To ensure the effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), the State Public Health Department, and the Sambandh Health Foundation conducted a training program for police personnel at the District Police Training Center here on Thursday. During the session, participating officers took an oath to combat the menace of tobacco.

Addressing the gathering, Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu expressed concern over the approximately 48,000 tobacco-related deaths occurring annually in the State. The COTPA training aimed to empower police officers to uphold the law diligently.

The SP highlighted Section 6 (b) of COTPA, which proscribes tobacco sales within 100 yards of educational institutions. Stressing the need to protect children and youth from tobacco addiction, he also instructed the installation of ‘No Smoking’ signs in all district police stations.

Dr. Vijayanand Reddy, cancer specialist and patron of the Voice of Tobacco Victims (VoTV), commended the Andhra Pradesh police for their dedication to combating tobacco addiction.

Pointing out that 90% of mouth and lung cancers stem directly from tobacco use, Dr. Reddy noted that the police’s preventive measures could save more lives than the collective efforts of all doctors in the State.

In Andhra Pradesh, 20% of adults use tobacco products in different forms, and every day, at least 250 children take to the habit. Across India, an average of 5,500 children initiate tobacco use each day, the cancer specialist added.

The speakers also underscored that Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act stipulates a seven-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh for anyone providing a child with intoxicating substances, including tobacco products, except under a qualified physician’s order.

