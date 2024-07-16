GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chittoor police organise awareness session on women’s rights and legal protection

ASP A.V. Subbaraju stresses the significance of educating women students about the laws in the Constitution which protect their rights

Published - July 16, 2024 07:42 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Enforcement Bureau) A.V. Subbaraju organised an awareness session on ‘Injustices against women and the laws meant for prevention’ at Sri Savitramma Government Women’s Degree College, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Subbaraju underscored the importance of educating women students about the laws in the Constitution which protect their rights. “Awareness of law is crucial for everyone in society, particularly women,” he said while defining the important Acts such as ITPA 1956, POCSO and POSH.

Police officials and representatives of women’s associations spoke about the various forms of violence against women, including sexual harassment, domestic violence, sexual assault, and indecent behaviour. The partial laws implemented by the Government of India to prevent these atrocities, such as the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013, the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act of 2005, and the POCSO Act were also analysed.

The students as well as working women in attendance were encouraged to empower themselves by understanding their rights and using the laws effectively.

Andhra Pradesh / police / crime, law and justice

