Chittoor police lay focus on Koyambedu link

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Wednesday said that special teams were formed to identify the people from Chittoor district who have possibly visited the Koyambedu market in Chennai since the lockdown. The Koyambedu market was in the headlines after the sharp increase of COVID-19 positive cases in Chennai. The SP was inspecting the red zone areas in Nagari town and Nindra mandal.

Going round the public places, he sought information from the Nagari urban and rural circle officials regarding people who keep regularly moving between the Nagari Assembly constituency and the neighboring Tiruvallur and Vellore districts towards Chennai. It was observed that some local traders in and around Nagari, apart from those who participate in the weekly village shandies in the region, would frequent Koyambedu market in Chennai due to its close proximity to the area.

Speaking to the media, the SP said that special teams were formed to identify the people with possible links with Koyambedu market. He said that such people should also voluntarily cooperate with the police and revenue officials so that the issue could be nipped in the bud.

Vigil stepped up

Mr. Kumar sought the local police to keep extra vigil on the border areas and strictly prevent the inflow of TN men entering the district to purchase liquor here. He said that if required, barricading could be intensified on the national highways and rural roads as well connecting the inter-State borders.

Meanwhile, the Nagari Assembly constituency registered zero COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and all the six cases were discharged during the last couple of days after they tested negative at the hospitals at Chittoor and Tirupati.