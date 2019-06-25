Chittoor police launch drive to curb anti-social activities

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu said that the special drives against anti-social activities at various places in the district on Saturday and Sunday gave tangible results, and served as a warning to the target group that they would not escape from the ambit of law.

Speaking to the media here, the SP said that special teams were formed at Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor and Puttur police sub-divisions and raids were conducted simultaneously to curb the menace of rowdy-sheeters, consumption of liquor in open places, presence of suspicious elements at various lodges, red sanders smuggling and handling of motor vehicles by minors.

The SP said 89 rowdy-sheeters were made to attend the counselling sessions at their respective police divisions for two days. Similarly, the menace of liquor consumption was found rampant in Madanapalle division. “We have registered 23 cases against this practice, apart from 22 cases of drink and drive,” Mr. Naidu said.

Strict vigil

The official said that surveillance would be stepped up at all lodges, particularly in the border areas with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “In the special drive, our teams had inspected 89 lodges all over the district, giving clear instructions to the managements as to how they should deal with strangers and suspicious elements,” he said.

“The special drive is not going to be a one-day affair. It will be a continuous process to tackle multiple crimes, including gambling, betting, financial frauds and women trafficking. Some incidents of group clashes have also come to our notice from rural areas. Digital surveillance will be extended to cover even the remote areas in the district,” the SP observed.

He appealed to the public to send their feedback and information on anti-social activities to Police Whatsapp Number: 9440900005 or dial 100.