Chittoor police draw plan to provide security to temples

Digital surveillance will be mounted at all vulnerable points: SP

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Monday said that criminal cases would be filed against trouble-mongers and miscreants resorting to vandalism and desecration of temple properties.

He said a special drive had been launched in Chittoor district to provide fool-proof protection to over 1,000 temples identified to be brought under the security cover, dividing them into three categories. The process of geo-tagging and security-related audits would be given top priority in the drive, Mr. Kumar said. Mr. Kumar said in view of the recent incidents in the State, the police had initiated a special drive, which would include forming of peace committees with temple managements, village elders and intellectuals. Digital surveillance would be mounted at all vulnerable points.

Referring to the alleged breaking of the Nandi idol at a temple near Chittoor, he said that investigation was under progress and the culprits would soon be identified. “Any move to scuttle the peaceful atmosphere in the district would be dealt with an iron hand,” the SP said.

He said that night patrol would be intensified in the areas housing the places of worship. “Books for complaints and suggestions and entry of night vigil would be placed at all the mosques and churches. Peace meetings would be arranged periodically,” he said.

The official urged people to cooperate with the police and pass on information regarding anti-social activities to the Police WhatsApp number: 9440900005.