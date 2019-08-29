Chittoor police bust 4-member chain-snatching gang from T.N.

Police on Wednesday nabbed a four-member gang hailing from Vellore of Tamil Nadu at Reddigunta checkpost on Chittoor outskirts.

Police said that further interrogation of the accused revealed that it was the same gang that was responsible for snatching a gold chain from an engineering student in the town on August 26.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) E. Supraja, who presented the accused before the media, said that the four accused were identified as Nijamuddin, Ajith Tavasilan, Gopi Ravindran and Nanda Kumar (aged between 23 and 31) of Vellore town in Tamil Nadu. The four persons allegedly intercepted an engineering student while she was returning home on August 26 evening, and snatched away her gold chain weighing 9 grams. Based on a complaint, the crime police stepped up their vigil on the outskirts of Chittoor, particularly along the bypass roads. This led to the arrest of the four-member gang, who confessed to the chain-snatching.

The Additional SP said that the four-member gang was also involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and housebreaks and were wanted by the Vellore and Salem police. One of them, Nijamuddin (31), was also handed a 7-year sentence in a murder case. “Fearing capture by the TN police, the gang chose to commit crimes in Chittoor district,” Ms. Supraja said.

Shoplifting case

In another incident, police on Wednesday arrested four women — Rajamma, Latha, Sugita and Kaveri (aged between 38-55) — all hailing from Rasipalle village of Barguru taluq of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, on charges of shoplifting from jewellery stores. Their modus operandi was to visit imitation jewelry shops and steal ‘1 gram’ gold ornaments. Based on CCTV footage, a trap was laid for their arrest. Police reportedly seized 36 pairs of earrings from the accused.