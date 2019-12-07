Chittoor police arrests two in online fraud case

The Central Crime Station and Cyber Crimes Cell of Chittoor police made two arrests so far in a case pertaining to a online fraud.

According to the Cyber Crime Cell inspector K. Ramesh, a resident of Chittoor town lodged a complaint with the police on September 24, after seeing that ₹1 lakh had been siphoned off from his bank account , after he had been beguiled to reveal the OTP and PIN numbers to a fake customer care number.

On September 1, the customer had sent an amount of ₹1 lakh to his brother, and another ₹1 lakh to a relative immediately. While the first transaction was successful, the second one could not proceed due to limitations on money transfer, but the amount was debited.

When he contacted the concerned bank in Chittoor, the cashier and himself were lured to contact a fake customer care number. The unwary customer was talked into revealing OTP and PIN numbers, resulting in the fraudulent withdrawal of cash from his accounts.

During an investigation, an accused (A5), Afzal Khan, was arrested at a location in Chennai on October 27 as the deducted amount was found credited to his account. A special team on December 4 arrested one Affruddin Ansari alias Mama (A2) at Kano Chowk, Margomunda Thana, Deogarh district, in Jharkhand. He was brought to Chittoor on December 7 to produce him at the local court through Transit Warrant.

“Further investigation will be done in Jharkhand and the other three will be nabbed at the earliest. An amount of ₹27,500 was recovered from the accused,” Inspector Ramesh said.