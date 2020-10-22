Chittoor officials plan to conduct 8,000 COVID-19 tests daily

We can’t afford to lower our guard against the virus: DMHO

The health officials on Thursday chalked out an action plan to check the spread of coronavirus in Chittoor district, with the daily average cases remaining at more than 500 and the death toll crossing the 750-mark, the highest in Andhra Pradesh.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Penchalaiah said Chittoor is one among the five districts in the State which record disturbing number of single-day spike in positive cases.

“A majority of the cases are now emerging from the limits of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and its surrounding areas. The spread of the virus has been brought under control in the rest of the district,” he said.

The DMHO said that plans are afoot to increase the number of tests per day to 8,000, when compared to 5,000 tests per day now. “We will focus on the primary and secondary contacts of the patients. We have clearly instructed the field staff to monitor the home isolation cases,” said Dr. Penchalaiah.

‘Maske Kavacham’

The implementation of ‘Maske Kavacham’ programme which was launched on Wednesday would be intensified at the field level across the district, he said.The awareness campaign would drive home the point among the people that the next two to three months are very crucial.

“People are now bit relaxed with the plummeting of cases elsewhere in the district. However, any complacency at this juncture may prove detrimental to the fight against the virus. We must not lower our guard against the virus at any cost,” Dr Penchalaiah said.