Chittoor MP urges Collector to end stalemate on mango prices

Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao on Wednesday urged District Collector Sagili Shan Mohan to support mango farmers, who are currently experiencing a crisis due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce as a result of the adverse climatic conditions for mango production this year.

The MP said that the State government has notified and directed the authorities to ensure that mango farmers receive ₹3,000 per tonne for their produce. Despite the Collector’s instructions to the pulp industries to offer remunerative prices to mango farmers, this directive has not yet been implemented.

Mr. Prasada Rao highlighted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to the welfare of mango farmers. He stated that it is the responsibility of public representatives and officials to resolve the crisis and prompt the pulp industries to comply with the government’s orders.

The MP proposed that the owners of mango pulp industries should collaborate with the government and pay ₹30,000 per tonne for the ‘Totapuri’ variety. He called upon district officials to fulfill their duties without compromise in ensuring justice for the mango farmers. Mr. Prasada Rao appealed to the owners of the mango pulp industry to consider the farmers’ plight and cooperate with them to provide an equitable price.